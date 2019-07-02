Briarwood man indicted for fatally stabbing his daughter’s boyfriend in January

A Briarwood man was officially indicted on murder charges last week after allegedly stabbing his daughter’s boyfriend to death back in January, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Marco Ortiz, 45, was arraigned on June 27 on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was ordered to be held on $10 million bail and is due to return to court on Aug. 6.

If convicted, Ortiz faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

“This is a sad and disturbing case. The defendant is accused of resorting to violence when arguing with his daughter’s boyfriend,” said acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “This was a senseless act of violence that has undoubtedly torn a family apart. The defendant now faces prison time for his alleged actions.”

According to charges, at 8 p.m. on Jan. 24, Ortiz and the victim, 31-year-old Travis Ford, allegedly got into an argument at Ortiz’s home. The altercation escalated, and Ortiz allegedly pulled out a knife, slashed Ford in the face and stabbed him in the abdomen.

Ford was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries. Ortiz was initially charged with Ford’s murder on Jan. 25.