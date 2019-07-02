Summer Kids free program returns to LIC Landing with more than 50 events a week

Summer Kids at the Landing returns to Hunters Point South Park beginning Monday, July 8, and running until Aug. 16.

The programming series, now in its fifth year, is organized by the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy and the Gantry Parents Association and it will provide nine free activities for children each week.

All events will take place in the event space at LIC Landing by Coffeed along the East River waterfront. While all events are free, space may be limited, so a first-come, first-served policy will be in place. Pre-registration will be required for Thursday morning art classes, which will be capped at 60 kids.

“We started Summer Kids four years ago hoping to provide fun and educational activities and get the younger members of our community to appreciate our beautiful waterfront parks,” Hunters Point Parks Conservancy President Rob Basch said. “This has been accomplished with the continued growth and popularity of Summer Kids and we are very excited about this year’s lineup. Young families continue to make Long Island City their home and it is important to give them a reason to stay here and raise their families.”

Last year’s program exceeded expectations and grew from the previous year, with more than 50 different events that entertained more than 3,500 children. This year’s lineup will bring back many of the popular programs, including music with neighborhood favorites Andy & Suzanna, Story Time with Friends Friends of the Court Square Library, Jiggy Tots with McManus Irish Dance, Bricks 4 Kids Lego, Art with Leonie and more.

“It’s really been great to see hundreds of Long Island City kids and their families engage in and enjoy the Summer Kids activities over the past few summers,” Gantry Parents Association VP Dana Aussenberg said. “We are looking forward to having many of our past performers return, as well as some fantastic new ones, such as Jam and Jiggle and Yogi Beans.”

There will also be an additional two art classes on Sunday mornings to provide an opportunity for working parents to attend a program with their children. These will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 14 and 28. Programming changes day-to-day with several special events lined up including magic shows, an animal show, yoga, and music with the Teaching Artists Collective.

Other events may be added so check hunterspointparks.org or gantryparentlic.org for more information or email Rob Basch at rbasch@hunterspointparks.org.

“The programming is great, the location is great and the price is right so join us for Summer Kids,” Basch said.