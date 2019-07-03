Would-be burglar caught on camera trying to break into a Bayside home: cops

Cops are looking for a would-be burglar who was caught on camera trying to break into a home in the Oakland Gardens section of Bayside.

According to police, at 4:30 a.m. on June 22, an unknown man tried to break into a residence located in the of Kingsbury Avenue and Springfield Boulevard through a rear door. However, the door was locked and the suspect fled the scene.

Law enforcement agents described the failed burglar as a man between 18 and 25 years old with a medium skin tone.

On July 2, the NYPD released video of the suspect trying to gain entry in the home:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.