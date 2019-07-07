Creep in Cubs jersey groped woman while walking down a Jackson Heights street

Photos courtesy of NYPD
Security camera images of a man wanted for groping a woman in Jackson Heights on June 25.

Police released on Saturday video footage of a man whom they say molested a 37-year-old woman near a Jackson Heights intersection last month.

Authorities said the incident occurred at 5:40 p.m. on June 25 in the vicinity of 77th Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached the woman from behind and grabbed her buttocks. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was later reported to the 115th Precinct.

Police describe the suspect as a black man between 20 and 25 years of age, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue Chicago Cubs jersey with the number 23 on the back.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged creep’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

