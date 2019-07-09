Woman in serious but stable condition after being shot on an Astoria street (UPDATED)

Cops are looking for the suspect who shot a woman on the streets of Astoria on Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call at 10:10 a.m. on July 9 regarding a woman shot at 23-02 34th Ave. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian-Weill Cornell University Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police confirmed that the victim was shot in the face. A report from the Citizen App indicates that police are searching for a suspect, who is described as a man in a red, white and blue hoodie, however police could not provide a description of the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story, check with QNS later for further updates.

Updated at 11:30 a.m.