Rego Park man gets 24 years in prison for beating his mother to death and dumping her body at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

A Rego Park man was sentenced for brutally killing his mother and dumping her body in the lake at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in 2016, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Roman Gorbunova, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on June 17. He was sentenced to an indeterminate term of 24 years in prison to be followed by five years’ post release supervision.

“Today’s sentencing concludes one of the saddest and unthinkable crimes – a son viciously beat his mother to death,” said acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “This was a heinous killing made all the worst when the defendant tried covering his trail by disposing of his mother’s remains as if she were garbage. The defendant will now spend many years behind bars as punishment for his actions.”

According to charges, Gorbunova got into an argument with his mother, 58-year-old Lyubov Gorbunova, on the evening of Sept. 27, 2016. During the argument, Gorbunova struck his mother in the head with a plate and numerous times with another blunt instrument.

Gorbunova’s mother died of her injuries, and Gorbunova put her remains in a body bag and order a car service to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where he dumped his mother’s body in the lake. Police discovered his mother’s body 11 days later.