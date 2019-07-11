Hugging bandit steals over $100K from safe at Long Island City check cashing business: cops

Cops are looking for a hugging crook who stole thousands of dollars from a Long Island City check cashing establishment.

According to police, at 8:20 p.m. on July 5, a 24-year-old female employee of Davids Check Cashing, located at 23-05 31st St., was walking on 31st Street when an unknown man approached her and hugged her from behind. The suspect proceeded to simulate a firearm in her back and forced her back to open the check cashing establishment.

Once inside, the suspect pushed the employee to the ground and took $136,000 from the safe. Once he had the cash, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

EMS arrived to the location, however the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released the following image of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

