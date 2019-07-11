With three-and-a-half bedrooms and three baths, this apartment in Hunters Point is spacious enough for a growing family. It’s located in The Zipper, a brand new development at 5-33 48th Avenue that was originally constructed in 1931 and recently converted to a 41-residence condominium.
The apartment itself is roomy and well designed, with a large open living/dining area and a state-of-the-art kitchen. There is exposed brick and huge factory style windows to let in abundant light. Black matte cabinetry complements the marble-topped breakfast bar and modern kitchen appliances.
There are three bedrooms plus a half-bedroom that can be used as a home office or guest room. The master suite has a spa-inspired bathroom with Carrera tiling, bespoke wood vanity and matte black Signature fixtures. The apartment’s other two bathrooms have porcelain tile flooring, beveled white subway tile walls, and similar vanities and fixtures. There is a washer-dryer in the apartment for added convenience.
Amenities within the building include a fitness center with a dedicated yoga space, a kids playroom, an outdoor terrace and a lounge that has ample seating and a wet bar.
Parking is available for sale, and there is private cellar storage. A virtual doorman takes over from the building’s part-time doorman.
The building is across the street from Hunters Point Community Park, and just over a block from Gantry Plaza State Park on the East River. The Vernon Boulevard – Jackson Avenue 7 train station is two-and-a-half blocks away, just one stop from Manhattan.
Listed by Paris Hampton of Modern Spaces, the apartment is asking $1.86 million. Taxes are $1,269 with common charges of $1,378.
[Listing: 5-33 48th Avenue, #5I | Broker: Modern Spaces] GMAP