Off-duty NYPD cop cuffed in Queens following investigation into alleged domestic incident

An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested in Queens early Monday morning after an alleged domestic incident with his ex-girlfriend and her mother.

Niall O’Doherty, 34, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. on July 15 by members of the 102nd Precinct, based in Richmond Hill. He was arraigned before the Queens Criminal Court the same day on charges of assault, aggravated harassment, harassment and unlawful imprisonment.

He was released on his own recognizance and is due to return to court on Sept. 25.

According to the indictment, on May 16, O’Doherty allegedly was involved in an altercation that involved restraining his ex-girlfriend’s mother and causing her physical injuries. The exact circumstances of the alleged crimes were not immediately released.

The indictment also states that on July 23, 2018, O’Doherty allegedly committed harassment against his ex-girlfriend’s mother.

Reports say that O’Doherty’s ex-girlfriend is five months pregnant with his child and is seeking a restraining order against O’Doherty.

The NYPD confirmed that the arrest was a result of an internal investigation about a domestic incident.