Subway creep wanted for groping himself while riding the 7 train in Long Island City

Photo via Google Maps, inset courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a creep who was caught touching himself while riding the subway in Long Island City a couple of months ago.

According to police, at 7:35 p.m. on May 16, a 28-year-old woman was riding a southbound 7 train. While onboard, she saw an unknown man groping his groin area over his clothing while staring at her.

When the victim began to record the suspect on her phone, he stopped and left the train at the Court Square—23rd Street station.

Police released the following photo of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Creep spotted touching himself on the platform of a Forest Hills train station: cops
Creep spotted touching himself on the platform of a Forest Hills train station: cops
Brooklyn man who allegedly masturbated in front of women on Howard Beach streets gets cuffed
Brooklyn man who allegedly masturbated in front of women on Howard Beach streets gets cuffed
Popular Stories
Douglaston's Giardino Italian restaurant closes its doors after 27 years in business
Elevator lift crushes man to death in basement of a South Jamaica restaurant
Here are 11 places in Queens that will give you that classic diner experience


Skip to toolbar