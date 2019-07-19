Adopt a dog or cat this weekend at pop-up adoption fair in Long Island City

Find your next furr-ever friend at a pop-up adoption event that is coming to Long Island City on Saturday.

TF Cornerstone is partnering with Bideawee, the leading no-kill pet welfare organization serving New York City and Long Island, to host a pet adoption event on July 20. From 12 to 3 p.m., potential pet owners can come to Center Blvd. between 4720 Center Blvd. and 4545/4540 Center Blvd. to meet the animals from Bideawee that are up for adoption.

TF Cornerstone will be subsidizing adoption fees for residents who take home a pet during the event.

Here’s a look at some of the dogs and cats that will be available for adoption on Saturday: