Adopt a dog or cat this weekend at pop-up adoption fair in Long Island City

Photo via Getty Images

Find your next furr-ever friend at a pop-up adoption event that is coming to Long Island City on Saturday.

TF Cornerstone is partnering with Bideawee, the leading no-kill pet welfare organization serving New York City and Long Island, to host a pet adoption event on July 20. From 12 to 3 p.m., potential pet owners can come to Center Blvd. between 4720 Center Blvd. and 4545/4540 Center Blvd. to meet the animals from Bideawee that are up for adoption.

TF Cornerstone will be subsidizing adoption fees for residents who take home a pet during the event.

Here’s a look at some of the dogs and cats that will be available for adoption on Saturday:

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Popular Stories
Subway storm surge: Viral video shows flash flood at Court Square station in LIC that nearly sent man onto tracks
Here are 11 places in Queens that will give you that classic diner experience
One man injured in stabbing at a Whitestone CVS, suspect remains at large: cops (UPDATED)


Skip to toolbar