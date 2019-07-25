Two wanted for stealing electric bikes off of the streets of Elmhurst: NYPD

Photo via Twitter/@NYPD110Pct

The NYPD is looking for a duo who stole electric bikes that were parked on an Elmhurst street.

Police say that at 4:30 a.m. on June 21, two unknown individuals took two e-bikes that were parked in the vicinity of Whitney Avenue and Macnish Street. The bikes were later reported stolen to the 110th Precinct by the 30-year-old victim.

The 110th Precinct tweeted out photos taken from surveillance footage at the time of the incident:

Anyone with information about the theft can call the 110th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-476-9317.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Man still in critical condition after being stabbed in the heart in Elmhurst and walking to the hospital
Man still in critical condition after being stabbed in the heart in Elmhurst and walking to the hospital
Popular Stories
Mystery surrounds appearance of a wrapped In-N-Out burger that was found on a Jamaica street
Queens pharmacist and three managers cuffed for stealing millions of dollars in Medicaid fraud scheme
Crook breaks into Flushing home and takes off with nearly $100K worth of loot: cops


Skip to toolbar