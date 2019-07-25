Two wanted for stealing electric bikes off of the streets of Elmhurst: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a duo who stole electric bikes that were parked on an Elmhurst street.

Police say that at 4:30 a.m. on June 21, two unknown individuals took two e-bikes that were parked in the vicinity of Whitney Avenue and Macnish Street. The bikes were later reported stolen to the 110th Precinct by the 30-year-old victim.

The 110th Precinct tweeted out photos taken from surveillance footage at the time of the incident:

#Wanted the 2 individuals pictured below are wanted for stealing 2 electronic motorcycles 🏍 on 6/21/19 at 4:39am from in front of 44-11 Macnish Street #Elmhurst Have info? Please call 718-476-9317 #YourCityYourCall @NYPDQueensNorth pic.twitter.com/OYBx9lWVHM — NYPD 110th Precinct (@NYPD110Pct) July 24, 2019

Anyone with information about the theft can call the 110th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-476-9317.