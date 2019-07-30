Police around Queens to host National Night Out Against Crime events in their communities

The annual National Night Out Against Crime is back this month, as police precincts around Queens and the city make efforts to strengthen their connection with the communities they serve on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

From Astoria to Far Rockaway, every precinct in the borough will host an event of their own, replete with refreshments, activities and entertainment.

The National Night Out Against Crime, founded by the National Association of Town Watch, takes place in communities across the U.S. and Canada every year on the first Tuesday of August.

Find out how your local precinct is celebrating below.

100th Precinct (Rockaway Beach)

Join police from Rockaway Beach in face painting, a bouncy house, a photo both, children’s activities and refreshments at the parking lot at Beach 94th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard. The fun will take place from 4 to 8 p.m.

101st Precinct (Far Rockaway)

The 101st Precinct will begin their Night Out Against Crime earlier than most. The festivities, which include carnival rides, food, a talent show and raffles, will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at O’Donohue Park at Beach 17th Street and Seagirt Boulevard.

102nd Precinct (Forest Park)

Come to Forest Park between Woodhaven Boulevard and Forest Park Drive for the 102nd’s Night Out Against Crime. Giveaways refreshments, children’s activities and crime prevention information will be available from 5 to 9 p.m.

103rd Precinct (Jamaica)

Learn how to defend yourself with a karate demonstration at the 103rd Precinct’s Night Out Against Crime. In Rufus King Park on 89th Avenue and 150th Street from 5 to 9 p.m., the celebration will also feature a bouncy house, local vendors, a DJ, face painting, barbecue, refreshments and crime prevention information.

104th Precinct (Middle Village)

Get dance lessons and a free concert at the 104th Precinct’s Night Out Against Crime. Located in Juniper Valley Park at the 80th Street entrance between Juniper Boulevard North and Juniper Boulevard South, the celebration will also include giveaways, rides, refreshments and health screenings. The fun will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

105th Precinct (Cambria Heights)

Come to Cabbell Park at 121st Avenue and Francis Lewis Boulevard to celebrate with the 105th Precinct from 5 to 9 p.m. Activities include music, rides, networking and crime prevention information.

106th Precinct (South Ozone Park)

The 106th Precinct is celebrating the National Night Out Against Crime at Joseph P. Addabbo Park / Tudor Park at 82nd and 83rd Streets, between 133rd & North Conduit Avenues from 5 to 9 p.m. Activities include giveaways, games, refreshments and crime prevention information.

107th Precinct (Pomonok)

Enjoy face painting, carnival games, refreshments and music at Electchester Shopping Center’s parking lot on Parsons Boulevard between Jewel Avenue and 71st Avenue from 7 to 10 p.m. for the 107th’s Night Out Against Crime.

108th Precinct (Woodside)

The 108th Precinct will host their Night Out Against Crime at the Andrew Grove Playground at 49th Avenue, between Vernon Boulevard and Fifth Street. The festivities, which take place between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., will include a bouncy castle, games, refreshments, giveaways, pony rides, face painting and a DJ.

109th Precinct (Flushing)

Pop on over to Bowne Playground at P.S. 20 on Barclay Avenue at Union Street from 5 to 8 p.m. to enjoy games, food, face painting and other entertainment provided by the 109th Precinct.

110th Precinct (Corona)

Come to the zoo area of the Flushing Meadow Park at 111th Street and 56th Avenue to celebrate the National Night Out Against Crime with the 110th Precinct. Activities include rides, a bouncy house, barbecue, a DJ, raffles and giveaways.

111th Precinct (Douglaston)

Celebrate the National Night Out Against Crime with the 111th Precinct on the Fairway rooftop at the Douglastion Shopping Center on 61st Avenue. The party, from 6 to 9 p.m., will include a bouncy castle, hot dogs, beverages, music, clowns and giveaways.

112th Precinct (Forest Hills)

Children’s crafts, music, performances and a tennis club exercise will all be available at the 112th’s Night Out. The event will be held at MacDonald Park, between 69th Road and 70th Avenue from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

113th Precinct (South Jamaica)

Enjoy the 113th Precinct’s Night Out Against Crime from 5 to 11 p.m. at Baisley Pond Park between 155th Street and Baisley Boulevard. The celebration will feature a dance contest, the Black Cowboys, raffles, board games and refreshments.

114th Precinct (Astoria)

The 114th Precinct will host two events in honor of the National Night Out Against Crime. The first will take place at the Queensbridge Houses at 40th Avenue, between 10th and 12th Streets from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The festivities will include music, a bouncy house, children’s games, refreshments and a performance from the Queensbridge Senior Shakers. The other will take place in Astoria Park on the Great Lawn between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South from 5 to 8 p.m. It will feature pony rides, a dunk tank, face painting, clown shows and refreshments.

115th Precinct (Jackson Heights)

Come meet the police of the 115th Precinct at Northern Boulevard Park off Northern Boulevard between 93rd and 94th Streets. From 5 to 8 p.m., the celebration will include music, food, face painting, bouncy rides and crime prevention information.