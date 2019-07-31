Cops in Astoria looking for a gunman who tried to rob a man of his cellphone

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are searching for a gunman in a robbery attempt just down the street from Astoria Heights Playground and the Horace Greeley middle school.

The suspect was in a group of people who approached a 53-year-old man who was standing in front of 31-25 45th St. just after 7 p.m. on July 8.

The NYPD said the suspect pulled a firearm and demanded the man’s cellphone. The victim threw his phone away from the small mob and a witness called police. The group fled the scene towards 31st Street without any of the man’s property and there were no injuries reported, police said.

Police released the following video of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

