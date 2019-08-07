Long Island City tower sells $223 million worth of apartments in less than three months

One of the tallest buildings in Long Island City is selling quickly only two and a half months since it opened.
Located at 3 Court Square, Skyline Tower offers 802 studio-to-four-bedroom units ranging in size from 400 to 1,547 square feet. With pricing starting at approximately $500,000 to $4 million, move-ins are set to begin in 2020.
Modern Spaces has been exclusively handling marketing and sales for Skyline Tower and has already sold $223 million worth of inventory – with units sold ranging in price from $640,000 to $2.365M. Since the project’s soft launch in May, the firm has officially sold 25 percent of the building’s units.
Skyline Tower initially broke record for the highest projected sell out at $1.067 billion, which excluded penthouses that will be released at a later date.
"Since officially launching sales, Modern Spaces has sold over 200 of 802 units
Developed as a joint venture by Risland Holdings LLC, FSA Capital and United Construction & Development Group, Skyline Towers officially topped out at 778 feet, making it the tallest building in the city outside of Manhattan. Sitting in the heart of one of the fastest-growing cultural and commercial hubs in New York City, the development itself has plans for 26,841 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a new Court Square subway stop at the building’s base.
Each unit at Skyline Tower offers a modern, yet timeless, aesthetic. The kitchens are finished with quartz countertops with matching backsplashes and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms also feature a clean design with beautiful porcelain and bronze fixtures by Kohler. Residents have a choice to lease private parking and purchase storage units.
Other building amenities include 75-foot, temperature-controlled lap pool; a whirl pool spa with steam and sauna rooms; a fully equipped fitness facility; a children’s playroom; a third-floor resident lounge; a fifth-floor lounge area with a demonstration kitchen and a fully-furnished, double-height terrace; bicycle storage; a mail and package handling room; and more.
Skyline Tower also features premium concierge services such as a full-time doorman and concierge; private yoga and Pilates classes; group weight and cardio classes; aquatic fitness lessons; massage therapy; pet-friendly programs, including dog walking, daycare, grooming, behavioral training and veterinary house calls; in-home chef and catering services; furniture installation; personal shopping; in-home salon services; travel and transportation planning; home-office tech support; housekeeping and more.