Long Island City tower sells $223 million worth of apartments in less than three months

One of the tallest buildings in Long Island City is selling quickly only two and a half months since it opened.

Located at 3 Court Square, Skyline Tower offers 802 studio-to-four-bedroom units ranging in size from 400 to 1,547 square feet. With pricing starting at approximately $500,000 to $4 million, move-ins are set to begin in 2020.

Modern Spaces has been exclusively handling marketing and sales for Skyline Tower and has already sold $223 million worth of inventory – with units sold ranging in price from $640,000 to $2.365M. Since the project’s soft launch in May, the firm has officially sold 25 percent of the building’s units.

Skyline Tower initially broke record for the highest projected sell out at $1.067 billion, which excluded penthouses that will be released at a later date.

“Since officially launching sales, Modern Spaces has sold over 200 of 802 units, making Skyline Tower one of the most ground-breaking projects in New York City and a true pioneer for the future of residential real estate in Long Island City, Queens,” said Eric Benaim, CEO and founder of Modern Spaces. “As the tallest residential building in Queens, residents at Skyline Tower will live a truly elevated lifestyle with never-before-seen views of Manhattan, making it one of the most exclusive properties in the city’s condo market. And, with its prime location, extensive amenity package and striking design, we are confident that these new homes will draw more young professionals and new families to the neighborhood.”

Developed as a joint venture by Risland Holdings LLC, FSA Capital and United Construction & Development Group, Skyline Towers officially topped out at 778 feet, making it the tallest building in the city outside of Manhattan. Sitting in the heart of one of the fastest-growing cultural and commercial hubs in New York City, the development itself has plans for 26,841 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a new Court Square subway stop at the building’s base.

Each unit at Skyline Tower offers a modern, yet timeless, aesthetic. The kitchens are finished with quartz countertops with matching backsplashes and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms also feature a clean design with beautiful porcelain and bronze fixtures by Kohler. Residents have a choice to lease private parking and purchase storage units.

Other building amenities include 75-foot, temperature-controlled lap pool; a whirl pool spa with steam and sauna rooms; a fully equipped fitness facility; a children’s playroom; a third-floor resident lounge; a fifth-floor lounge area with a demonstration kitchen and a fully-furnished, double-height terrace; bicycle storage; a mail and package handling room; and more.

Skyline Tower also features premium concierge services such as a full-time doorman and concierge; private yoga and Pilates classes; group weight and cardio classes; aquatic fitness lessons; massage therapy; pet-friendly programs, including dog walking, daycare, grooming, behavioral training and veterinary house calls; in-home chef and catering services; furniture installation; personal shopping; in-home salon services; travel and transportation planning; home-office tech support; housekeeping and more.