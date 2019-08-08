Burglar hides out in Rego Park gas station bathroom before hammering his way to cash stash: cops

Photo via Google Maps/Inset courtesy of NYPD
The suspect behind the July 31 burglary at this Citgo station in Rego Park.

Detectives are looking for a crook who hid inside a Rego Park gas station bathroom before busting through a wall to steal thousands in cash.

On Aug. 7, the NYPD released video footage of the burglar behind the July 31 breaking at the Rego Park Citgo station, located at 75-41 Yellowstone Blvd.

According to police, the thief entered the bathroom at an unknown time and hid there until about 2:30 a.m. on July 31. It’s not clear how long the burglar had been in the bathroom; on its website, the gas station notes that it closes at midnight.

Cops said he then used a hammer to bust through an interior wall and gained access to $9,500 in cash.

The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction. The incident was reported to the 112th Precinct.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man with a dark complexion, who was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

