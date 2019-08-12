Crook breaks into Astoria bagel shop and takes off with cash and cigarettes: cops

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a crook who stole cash and cigarettes from a bagel shop in Astoria over the weekend.

Authorities say that at 3:24 a.m. on Aug. 10, an unknown man gained entry to Hot Bagel, located at 25-08 31st St., by breaking the front glass window. Once inside, the suspect swiped $5,000 in cash and an undetermined amount of cigarette packs. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police released the following video of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, shorts and sneakers:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

