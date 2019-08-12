Get ready for a weekend of Caribbean Carnival fun in the Rockaways this Saturday

It’s been two decades since the Baha Men launched “Who Let the Dogs Out” into pop culture, becoming one of the highest-selling singles of the decade not to reach number-one in the United States. Now Anslem Douglas, the Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter behind the hit song that became a stadium anthem across the globe, will perform at Senator James Sanders Jr.’s Caribbean Carnival in the Rockaways Saturday.

The third annual event will kick off 11 a.m. at Beach 20th Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway featuring a parade of floats, steel pan bands, moko jumbie stilt walkers, and masqueraders that will culminate at Bayswater Park with live performances including Fasol Band, reggae sensation Bigga Haitian, Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist Kemar Bailey, HeidiBe, Dre Q and Foundation Band.

“We are going to have some fun,” Sanders Jr. said. “We are going to be celebrating all of the Rockaways, but we will be particularly highlighting the contributions of the Caribbean Community in America.”

Last year’s Caribbean Carnival drew thousands to Far Rockaway and even more are expected this year due to the lineup of entertainers in Bayswater Park located at 701 Beach 32nd Street from around 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Carnival is presented in partnership with the West Indian American Day Carnival Association, the Rockaway Development Revitalization Corporation and the New York City Parks Department.

“There will be good food, good company. Come and make a friend,” Sanders said. “We are going to have a ball.”