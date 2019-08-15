Parks Department cuts ribbon on newly renovated Flushing Bowne Playground under Community Parks Initiative

City Parks Department Commissioner Mitchell Silver and City Councilman Peter Koo were joined by Flushing community members Thursday to officially cut the ribbon on the total reconstruction of Bowne Playground under the Community Parks Initiative (CPI).

The $5.8 million project was funded by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who launched CPI in October 2014 investing $318 million in capital dollars to make renovations to 67 parks citywide that have not undergone significant improvements in decades. Construction of the newly renovated playground was completed in April.

“Bowne Playground is the site where the Community Parks Initiative was announced, and it is gratifying to see it transformed into the recreational space that Flushing deserves,” Silver said. “Thanks to Mayor de Blasio’s investment, Bowne Playground offers new recreational and environmental amenities for the neighborhood and will serve as a vital green space for generations to come.”

Bowne Playground, located on Union Street between Sanford and Barclay Avenues, now features new play equipment, swings, a spray shower, basketball and handball courts, an open asphalt play area, seating and decorative landscaping.

Additionally, the Department of Environmental Protection has partnered with NYC Parks to provide support for green infrastructure improvements throughout the playground to manage stormwater runoff, and improve the health of nearby waterways, including Flushing Creek, according to DEP Commissioner, Vincent Sapienza.

According to Koo, Bowne Playground is the 10th playground to receive a full renovation in his district during his term.

“Every summer, Bowne Playground is packed with people who have to make the most out of the worn down equipment and crumbling infrastructure,” Koo said. “Today, our community is ecstatic to see downtown Flushing’s flagship recreational space finally get a much needed upgrade. From the basketball courts to the play equipment, everything here is top notch and designed to fit the wants and needs of our community for generations to come.”