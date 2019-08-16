Gospel Fest returns to Jamaica’s Baisley Pond Park Sunday afternoon

Gospel fans will gather at Baisley Pond Park in Jamaica Sunday where love, unity and spirituality will be on full display as City Councilwoman Adrienne Adams presents her second annual Gospel Fest.

The event will be hosted by radio personality Liz Black of WBLS FM and WLIB AM and it will feature performances by Bryan Andrew Wilson, Latice Crawford, Songs of Solomon, Edwrin Sutton and Kingdom Culture, Antoine Hilton, Dabar Bethlehem Cathedral, saxophonist Tony Smith and Evangelist Clarke.

Baisley Pond Park is located at Rockaway Boulevard and Sutphin Boulevard across from August Martin High School. The festival begins at 4 p.m. and promises to entertain and uplift all in attendance through exciting, inspirational, great gospel music that will replenish the soul for free.

“Gospel music is enjoyed by so many people,” Adams said. “This Sunday’s Gospel Fest is an example of my commitment to uplift the community and bring residents together. The dynamic lineup will span the gospel landscape and will certainly entertain and inspire. I look forward to spending this afternoon of fellowship with local residents.”

Gospel Fest also features kid friendly activities.