Recently closed Italian restaurant in Bayside’s Bay Terrace mall listed on bankruptcy auction website

A now-shuttered restaurant at Bayside’s Bay Terrace Shopping Center is up for bankruptcy auction next month.

Just two years after it opened up at 210-35 26th Ave., Allora Italian Kitchen & Bar has been listed on the Maltz Auctions website, which specializes in debt-related sales.

Allora is slated to go to auction on Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. on location. According to the listing, it will be sold “as is” and “free and clear of all monetary liens.”

The listing goes on to say that prospective bidders must present a certified check for $100,000 made payable to “Allan B. Mendelsohn, Esq., as Chapter 7 Trustee”.

Restaurant owners Steven and George Menexas opened the Bay Terrace eatery in 2017. In August, locals reported a sign from management informing the public of the restaurant’s closure.

“We appreciate all the patronage over the years,” the sign read.

Patch reported that the restaurant owners had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in March. The same month, the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance seized Allora for nearly $300,000 in unpaid taxes dating back to 2017.

Allora reopened for a short time after March but was subsequently listed for sale on businessbroker.net and bizbuysell.com.

Three food distributors also sued the owners for $166,00 in unpaid charges, according to Patch.

Further court records showed that former restaurant employees sued the owners for failing to pay them overtime and time-and-a-half wages. The defendants in the case claim that they were undercharged for their work back in 2017.