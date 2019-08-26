Queens Theatre launches 31st season with a lineup of fall performances including dance and theater

The Queens Theatre is kicking off its 31st season with a bang of trio performances by Parsons Dance Company in September.

“For more than 30 years, Queens Theatre has introduced audiences to innovative and exhilarating theatre, dance and family programming,” said Taryn Sacramone, executive director. “We’re inspired by the diversity of our home borough, and the adventurousness of our audience members.”

Called “one of the great movers of modern dance,” by The New York Times, Parsons Dance will be performing on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sept 22. at 3 p.m.

In October, catch a performance from the L.A. Theatre Works production of SEVEN, a riveting documentary play about seven remarkable women from around the world who faced life-threatening obstacles before bringing heroic changes to their home countries of Russia, protecting women from domestic violence; Cambodia, rescuing girls from human trafficking; Guatemala, giving voice to the poor; Afghanistan, empowering rural women, Northern Ireland, promoting peace and equality; and in Nigeria and Pakistan, fighting for women’s education rights.

Each woman’s story is written by an award-winning female playwright and can be seen on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.

Later this fall, the Queens Theatre will produce Neil Simon’s classic comedy, Barefoot in the Park. Simon’s passing last year brought a tremendous outpouring of respect and affection for his outstanding legacy. Barefoot in the Park opens Nov. 15-24, including a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Catch an electrifying performance from the Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, who will bring their holiday show, Navidad: A Mexican-American Christmas, to Queens Theatre for the first time Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and8 p.m., and Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Navidad celebrates the holiday traditions of Mexico and the United States by focusing on a young person caught between worlds-their family’s past in Mexico and their present life in New York City. Through a dream, the youngster attempts to bring both sides together with Aztec-inspired dances set to Christmas carols, and Mariachi music fused with “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”

Other performances include:

Washington, D.C. SOLE Defined, who turn the Main Stage into a hip-hop, tap dancing and high energy stepping party set to the sounds of the mid-1990s. (Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.).

Then join brother-and-sister duo, Jack and Annie, as they travel to Elizabethan England to help Shakespeare stage his new play. Showtime With Shakespeare is a hip-hop musical adaptation of Mary Pope Osborne’s “Magic Tree House: Stage Fright on a Summer Night.” (Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.)

Chickenshed NYC makes an encore visit with its interactive and inclusive show, Tales From the Shed. Children, ages 0-6, of all abilities, and their families can spend time with Lion Down, Preston and Blurgh with stories, songs and dancing. (Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.)

The Queens Theatre is also offering a series of free program through its new Community Engagement department.

The events include: Queens Storytellers (Sept.28) , an evening of multi-cultural stories about Queens told by borough residents hosted by David Lawson, who has appeared on Kevin Allison’s “RISK!”, “Mortified” and Mara Wilson’s “What Are You Afraid Of?”; a Shakespeare-themed obstacle course for kids in conjunction with Showtime With Shakespeare (Nov. 2); and, during the run of SEVEN, a pop-up photo exhibition by Jody Christopherson, who examined the images and words of 50 female-identified playwrights from diverse backgrounds (Oct. 18-27).

More information about the Fall 2019 season is available at www.queenstheatre.org. The second half of the 31st Season will be announced later this fall.

The Queens Theatre is located at 14 United Nations Avenue South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, directly under the iconic towers of the New York State Pavilion. It is easily accessible by car, bus and subway.