Slasher cuts woman with a scalpel as she tried to enter a Woodside night club: NYPD

Cops are looking for a man who slashed a woman with a surgical instrument outside of a Woodside club on Wednesday night.

According to police, at around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, a 27-year-old woman was entering Privileged Night Club, located at 49-14 Queens Blvd. As she was entering the club, an unknown man grabbed her from behind and slashed her with a scalpel blade.

The suspect the fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 108th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment of a deep laceration from behind her right ear down to her jawline.

Police described the assailant as a black man in his 30s, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.