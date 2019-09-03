Armed crook robs man at gunpoint after walking with him to a park in Astoria: cops

Cops are looking for an armed man who robbed his victim at gunpoint at an Astoria green space last month and then fled the scene on a bicycle.

According to police, at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, a 24-year-old male victim was standing at the corner of Steinway Street and 31st Avenue when he was approached by an unknown man. Sources familiar with the investigation say that the victim was smoking marijuana and the unknown man asked for a hit.

The two men proceeded to walk together to Sean’s Place Park, located at 31-32 38th St., and when they arrived the unknown man pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s property.

The victim complied and handed over $84 in cash and his LG cellphone valued at $200. The suspect then fled the scene down to Steinway Street, where mounted a bicycle and continued to flee.

No shots were fired and there were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

Police released video of the suspect taken in the vicinity of where the robbery took place:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.