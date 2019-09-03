Brooklyn man fatally shot just over the Ridgewood/Bushwick border in early morning Labor Day shooting

Police are investigating the death of a Brooklyn man who was shot just over the Ridgewood/Buskwick border early on Monday morning.

Authorities say that at 3:48 a.m. on Sept. 2, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man who was assaulted in the vicinity of Weirfield Street and Irving Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers were told that 23-year-old Daniel Collado had been shot in the torso at the location.

Collado was taken by private means to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, sources familiar with the investigation said, the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

