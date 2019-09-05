Burglar steals cash and electronics during weeks-long burglary pattern throughout southern Queens and Brooklyn: cops

Police are looking for a busy burglar who broke into nine churches and businesses in southern Queens and Brooklyn throughout the month of August.

Police say that the suspect is behind nine burglaries between Aug. 4 and Aug. 28. In each case, the suspect broke churches or commercial establishments and took cash or electronics — or in some cases, nothing — before fleeing the scene.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that the suspect is behind the following burglaries:

On Aug. 4, the suspect entered Victory Factory, located at 184-10 Jamaica Ave., and stole $415 in cash. On Aug. 9, the crook entered Brooklyn’s St. Sylvester Catholic Church, located at 265 McKinley Ave., and took $1,000 in cash. On Aug. 10, the suspect forcibly entered Holy Child Jesus Church, located at 111-11 86th Ave., and ultimately fled the scene empty-handed. The burglar struck again on Aug. 10, breaking into the rear entrance Once Upon a Time Child Care & Day Care, located at of 87-61 111th St., and leaving without taking anything. On Aug. 11, the crook broke into The Epiphany Mar Thoma Church, located at 103-10 104th St., and caused $1,000 worth of damage. On Aug. 12, the suspect broke into the rear entrance of Keys of the Kingdom Church, located at 109-29 135th St. He ultimately fled empty-handed. The suspect also broke into St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, located at 108-43 Sutphin Blvd. ,on Aug. 12. Once inside, the suspect stole a DVR box. On Aug. 14, the thief broke into Saint Benedict Joseph Labre Church, located at 94-40 118th St., and stole $80 in cash. On Aug. 28 at 8 p.m., the suspect broke into Victory Factory, located at 184-10 Jamaica Ave., through a side door. Once inside, he took $25 worth of coins and fled the scene.

Police released the following video of the suspect taken from the ninth incident:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.