Knife-wielding robber swiped speakers from Elmhurst Best Buy and threatened guard: cops

Cops are looking for the crook who bagged speakers from an Elmhurst Best Buy on Friday afternoon, then pulled a knife on a security guard who confronted him.

Law enforcement sources said the robbery occurred at 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the store located in the Queens Place shopping center, 88-10 Queens Blvd.

According to police, the suspect was observed removing three Sonos speakers, valued at $300, off a shelf and placing them in a plastic bag. A security guard who learned of the shoplifting went to confront the thief as he headed for the exit.

That’s when the crook displayed a knife and told the guard, “Don’t touch me,” cops reported. The thief proceeded out of the store and fled in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 110th Precinct responded to the robbery. The guard was not injured.

Police described the knife-wielding shoplifter as a black man with short black hair believed to be 20 years of age, standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black sandals.

The investigation is ongoing.