Four crooks sought for mugging man on Ridgewood street in early-morning caper

Police need the public’s help in tracking down a quartet who assaulted and robbed a 52-year-old man on a Ridgewood street last month.

Law enforcement sources said the incident occurred at 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 31 in front of a location on Wyckoff Avenue near Weirfield Street.

According to authorities, the victim was walking home when the fearsome foursome approached him. They then assaulted him about the body and removed his cellphone along with $400 in cash.

The crooks then took off on foot heading westbound on Weirfield Street, police said.

The incident was reported to the 104th Precinct. The man did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

On Sept. 8, the 104th Precinct tweeted out images of three suspects sought for the mugging. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.