Group of thieves leaves teenager shoeless after robbing him at knifepoint on Woodhaven street

Detectives need the public’s help in finding a group of men who robbed a teenager of his belongings — including his sneakers — on the streets of Woodhaven earlier this month.

Police said the knifepoint robbery occurred at around 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 3 near the corner of 85th Avenue and 96th Street.

According to law enforcement sources, the group approached a 17-year-old male as he walked home. One of the crooks pulled out a blue knife and demanded the teenager’s property.

The group then forcibly removed the victim’s Nike sneakers, an iPhone and a backpack and fled the scene in an unknown direction, authorities said.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to the incident. The teenager did not suffer injuries.

The 102nd Precinct published photos of the perpetrators in a Sept. 6 post to its Twitter account. Anyone with information about the robbery or the crooks’ whereabouts can call the 102nd Precinct Detective Squad at 718-805-3212.