Ditmars Youthmarket in Astoria supplies fresh produce throughout the fall season

Astoria’s youth are supplying produce shipped from local farms ranging from South Jersey up through New York state to Maine.

The Ditmars Youthmarket, which has been open since July 13, will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Nov. 23 at Ditmars Park on Steinway Street between 23rd Avenue and Ditmars Boulevard.

The farmstand, run by youth hired from the neighborhood, is designed to provide the area with access to fresh, affordable fruits and vegetables grown at 36 different small farms across the region.

Now in its fourth season, the stand was created as a branch of the Greenmarket program run by environmental nonprofit GrowNYC in collaboration with youth leadership program Global Kids, the Friends of Ditmars Park and Councilman Costa Constantinides.

By participating in the program, the kids running the stand learn about running a small business and nutrition.

The farmstand accepts payment through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program; Women, Infants, and Children Program; and Seniors Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons.