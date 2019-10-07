Queens Senator brings his ‘Java with Joe’ talking series to the Rockaways

Rockaway residents with concerns about the Williams pipeline project, the Edgemere Commons project at the old Peninsula Hospital site, or future development along the business corridor on 116th Street, will be able to discuss those matters and many more, right on 116th Street when state Sen. Joseph Addabbo brings his brand new event series, Java with Joe, to the Rockaways this month.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, Addabbo will meet with his constituents at Georgina’s Bakery & Caféé, located at 165 Beach 116th St. in Rockaway Park, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. to discuss any matters that are important to them. The café owners will donate a portion of the sales made during event to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

“I have always tried to make myself more available to my constituents since being elected to the Senate in 2008,” Addabbo said. “These events, like my Mobile Office Hours, gives those residents who cannot make an appointment at one of my three district offices during normal business hours a chance to meet with me and let me know what issues they are facing that they may need help with. I invite everyone to come out on October 12, support a local business and in turn donate to a great cause like St. Jude’s.”

For more information, contact Addabbos’s office at (718) 738-1111.