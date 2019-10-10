Queens artists can now submit artwork proposals for display at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

The city Parks Department and the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park are inviting Queens-based artists to submit proposals for site-specific artworks to be displayed in the borough’s largest and most iconic park.

Artists will receive an award of $5,000 — generously funded by the Alliance — to create their proposed artwork at designated locations within Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Now in its second year, the Art in the Parks: Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park Grant helps to transform areas outside of the park’s “core” into art destinations through a series of rotating exhibitions, with supporting events and programs.

“We are thrilled to continue working with local artists to activate underused spaces with more cultural programming,” said Janice Melnick, Flushing Meadows Corona Park administrator and Alliance executive director. “This grant program helps us ensure that Flushing Meadow Corona Park continues to serve as both a destination and a beloved resource for the community.”

Grant recipients will be selected through an open application process and chosen by a committee of arts professionals and Queens community members, as well as NYC Parks and Alliance representatives. Proposals will be judged according to artistic and creative merit, response to the surrounding community and the theme “Flushing Meadows Corona Park: The World’s Park,” and suitability to the site.

Possible installation locations:

Meridian Road and Meadow Lake Road — West Entrance

Roosevelt Avenue Entrance

111th Street at 49th Avenue Entrance

College Point Boulevard and 58th Road Entrance

Lawns around Meadow Lake

The proposal deadline is Dec. 6, 2019. Award recipients will be announced in January 2020, and artworks will be installed in the park in June 2020.

Full guidelines are available here.