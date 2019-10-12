Creep gropes 12-year-old girl who was exiting 169th Street subway station in Jamaica Hills: NYPD

Cops are looking for the pervert who allegedly grabbed a 12-year-old girl’s rear end as she was exiting a Jamaica Hills subway station on Wednesday.

The perp approached the girl at 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 9 as she was exiting the 169th Street station and grabbed her butt, according to authorities.

Cops released a sketch of the suspect on Friday night and described him as a Hispanic man around 25 years old who is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.