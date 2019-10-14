Woodhaven man found dead outside his house: NYPD

A Woodhaven man was found dead outside his home on Park Lane South, according to authorities.

Cops are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man who was found dead outside his Woodhaven home on Monday.

Police responded to a 911 call just after 6 a.m. on Oct. 14 regarding an unconscious man in front of 76-20 Park Lane South. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Paul Tapia lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS arrived and declared Tapia dead at the scene, authorities said.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.

