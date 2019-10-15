Head to the Queens County Farm Museum for these fall events

The Queens County Farm Museum, the longest continually farmed site in New York state, showcases the very best of the season down on the farm.

Pumpkins, apples, pie, oh my! Harvest Weekends at Queens Farm showcase fall on the farm! Queens Farm gate admission is free so that visitors can enjoy the fall foliage and scoop up their pumpkins from the farm’s Pumpkin Patch. The farm also features hayrides pony rides, a petting zoo and the legendary Amazing Maize Maze.

Visitors can get a taste of New York and buy a variety of Hudson Valley apples, doughnuts, fresh cider and apple pie. The farm store sells mums — the quintessential fall flower — as well as locally made jams and Queens Farm produce. Activities on the farm are priced separately. All proceeds support the farm’s School-to-Farm education program.

Harvest Weekends continue on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, and Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Amazing Maize Maze, shaped like World’s Fair’s Unisphere this year, is open on weekends through Saturday, Oct. 26. This three-acre challenge is the only corn maze in NYC. Maze-ers begin with a Stalk Talk and then end their journey on Victory Bridge. The maze is open Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, and Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Maze tickets are $10/$5 (ages 4 to 11).

Queens Farm’s Maze by Moonlight adds a new element of challenge to the maze experience. Somehow the rustling of the corn and the crickets seem amplified as darkness sets in. The last date to experience the Maze by Moonlight is Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Maze by Moonlight tickets are $12/$7 (ages 4 -11) when purchased online at queensfarm.org.

Ghosts and goblins rule the roost as Queens Farm’s 300-year history comes alive in the Haunted Farmhouse. The Haunted Farmhouse is on Saturday, Oct. 26. Tickets are $4. This indoor event is rain or shine and is recommended for ages 6 to 12 and their grown-ups.

Who’s afraid of ghosts? The Halloween season at Queens Farm culminates on Sunday, Oct. 27, with the farm’s Children’s Halloween Festival. This ticketed event is a real monster mash! Attendees will experience the Amazing Maize Maze, The Haunted Farmhouse, a hayride, the petting zoo and pony rides. There will be farm games including the popular rubber chicken toss and live country music. The Halloween Festival is Sunday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Advance tickets only at queensfarm.org. Tickets are $20. It’s a pay one price all-inclusive event.

The Queens County Farm Museum is located at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. in Floral Park. There is neighborhood parking and bicycle racks are available on-site. Strollers are permitted on the farm grounds. Farm grounds, restrooms and The Amazing Maize Maze are accessible. For the safety of the farm animals and visitors, pets are not permitted. Service animals are permitted as described by the ADA.

To purchase tickets for these events, visit queensfarm.org.