Brooklynite allegedly stabbed Ridgewood man to death in September: NYPD

Cops charged the man who allegedly stabbed a Ridgewood resident to death in Brooklyn with murder.

Police received a report of a person stabbed inside of a deli on Grand Avenue in Brooklyn at 4:14 a.m. on Sept. 20. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 37-year-old Anthony Santana, of Gates Avenue in Ridgewood, with multiple stab wounds to his back, according to authorities.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the Santana to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police conducted an investigation that lead to the arrest of Brooklynite William Townsend, who faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.