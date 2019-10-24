From colonials to co-ops, the Queens market is gaining new listings week after week. If you’re looking for your next home, there are plenty of ooptions to choose from.
This week, we’re highlighting a well-maintained split-level home in Oakland Gardens, a co-op with water views in the Beechhurst section of Whitestone, and a Douglaston co-op with a private balcony.
MLS: 3173708
53-10 Horatio Pky., Oakland Gardens, NY 11364
Listing Price: $1,288,000
Details: This beautifully maintained split-level home in Oakland Gardens is a perfect place for a family to settle down in. Features include three bedrooms, three bathrooms (two full, one half), a living room, dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a den with a fireplace, an attached two-car garage, a private driveway and a full finished basement. The private backyard offers a safe space to play or entertain all year long.
For more information, contact listing agents Teresa Reid at 917-318-0299 or Maria Saffi at 516-728-4954.
MLS: 3173106
166-25 Powells Cove Blvd. #8F, Beechhurst, NY 11357
Listing Price: $858,000
Details: Located in the heart of Beechhurst, this gorgeous co-op boasts beautiful water views of the Long Island Sound, the Whitestone Bridge and country club living. Features of the home include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, tons of closet space, a garage with a full-time valet, access to the building’s gym and a 24-hour doorman. Stay active in the heated, outdoor pool and at the private dock. Or head anywhere in the borough with the NYC Express Bus, which is located nearby.
For more information, contact listing agents Alan Frank at 347-837-5115 or Teresa Reid at 917-318-0299.
MLS: 3154365
42-30 Douglaston Pky. 5M, Douglaston, NY 11363
Listing Price: $439,000
Details: This co-op sits in a meticulously maintained building and boasts a private balcony and lots of sunlight. Features include two bedrooms, one full bathrooms, a kitchen, a combination living room/dining room, plus access to a fitness center and laundry facilities. Head out to the rest of the city with the nearby LIRR station, or stick close to home with the local shopping and dining.
For more information, contact listing agents Stephanie Danias at 516-848-6814 or Krystina Cuesta at 516-458-1121.
