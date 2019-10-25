Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER

Friday, Oct. 25

Toddler Art: Spooky Pumpkins

Create pumpkin art while listening to spooky stories with your toddler. Costumes are encouraged!

10:30 to 11 a.m. at Queens Public Library [78-60 73rd Place, Glendale, www.Queenslibrary.org ]. Free.

Farmer’s Market Hosted by Down to Earth Markets

Local farmers and Down to Earth Markets will bring fresh produce to the table with this weekly market.

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Queens Botanical Garden [4350 Main St., Flushing, www.Queensbotanical.org]. Free.

Night of Performance: “Must They Also Be Gods”

Performers Zeelie Brown, Albert Andrew Garcia, Felicia Homan will be taking the stage at the Flux Factory’s exhibition “Must They Also Be Gods,” which showcases work from emerging and mid-career Black artists.

7 to 9:30 p.m. at Flux Factory [39-21 29th Str., Long Island City, www.Fluxfactory.org]. Free.

Saturday, Oct. 26

La Placita brings Latinx-Themed Festival and Halloween Fun to Lowery Plaza

Experience Halloween fun with this pop up market and festival which is put on in conjunction with Queens Night Market. Participate in Halloween pageants for both pets and kids, and listen to live musical performances. Also, learn about food and identity of the Latinx culture with drop-in crafts workshops, led by artists Cristina Ferrigno and Maria Liebana.

12 to 5 p.m. at Lowery Plaza [40th St. and Queens Blvd., Sunnyside, www.sunnysideshines.org]. Free.

Bohemian Hell and Fear Garden

Party to the beat of live music from Mama Juke and dress in your spookiest costume to win gift cards and prizes during the hall’s Halloween costume contest.

5 p.m. at Bohemian Beer Hall [2919 24th Ave., Astoria, www.Bohemianhall.com]. Free.

Haunted Farmhouse

Experience a spooky adventure geared towards a younger audience with Queens County Farm Museum’s haunted farmhouse.

1 to 7 p.m. at Queens County Farm Museum [73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Floral Park, www.Queensfarm.org]. $20.

Halloween Harvest: Lantern Workshop

Learn the basics of illumination and create your own lantern at the Halloween Harvest Festival.

12 to 4 p.m. at Socrates Sculpture Park [32-01 Vernon Blvd., LIC, www.socratessculpturepark.org] . Free.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Tree Planting and Mulching in Sunnyside

Volunteer with Sunnyside Shines to plant bulbs and put down tree mulching. The whole family is welcome to participate in this community beautification event!

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sunnyside Shines BID [45-56 St., Sunnyside, www.Sunnysideshines.org]. Free.

Yoga (all levels)

Join Maggie Whalen for yoga practice geared for all levels.

12 to 1:30 p.m. at The Footlight [465 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood, www.Thefootlightbar.nyc]. $10 suggested donation.

Children’s Halloween Festival

Experience fall festivities down on the farm with live country western music, a petting zoo, and The Amazing Maize Maze.

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Queens County Farm Museum [73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Floral Park, www.Queensfarm.org]. $20.

