Luxury building in Long Island City sells 80 percent of their condos since opening last summer

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER

Buyers and real estate agents have begun the closing process at Corte, the luxury apartment condominium in Long Island City’s Court Square neighborhood. The eight-story building is located between 21st and 23rd streets, next to the Court Square and 23rd Street subway stops.

Eighty percent of the 85 condos in the Argentinian-designed building have sold since the start of sales in July 2018. Modern Spaces, the Queens-based firm that is handling the marketing and sales for the building, reported that sales went up when Amazon announced plans to open a second headquarters in Long Island City.

Winick Realty Group, national retail specialists, handles the 16,000 square feet of the ground floor retail space. Since the building received its Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), residents will begin moving in this month.

The residences range from studio to three-bedroom apartments, and they’re selling from around $550,000 to $3 million. Each condo is equipped with high ceilings, in-residence washers and dryers, and terraces. New Miele appliances, wood cabinetry, waterfall islands and marble countertops are also included.

On-site amenities include a fitness center, a shared rooftop space with landscaped gardens, for-sale onsite parking, and a 24-hour concierge. Outdoor activities, including a Bocce Ball court, outdoor showers, barbecue grilling stations and an outdoor courtyard.

Specific features for children and pets are also featured; this includes stroller parking, a children’s playroom and a pet wash.

For more information, visit cortenyc.com.