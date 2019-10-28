New Fresh Meadows poke restaurant to celebrate grand opening with deals and giveaways

A healthy, fast-casual poke restaurant has a new location in Fresh Meadows, and will celebrate its grand opening with food deals and prizes next month.

Pokéworks opened its newest location at 61-24 190th St. in the Fresh Meadows Place Shopping Center this past September, offering their take on Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls and burritos using sustainable, seasonal and natural ingredients.

The menu at Pokéworks is completely customizable and offers a variety of proteins including tuna, salmon, chicken, shrimp, scallops and tofu, plus unique regional mix-ins, flavoring sauces, toppings and crunchy texture for your poke bowl. Guests with all dietary restrictions, including those maintaining gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan diets, can be accommodated at Pokéworks.

“Poke lovers in Fresh Meadows will quickly come to find that Pokéworks is substantially different than your typical fast-casual restaurant,” said Alvin Zhang, co-owner of Pokéworks. “Our genuinely fresh ingredients, responsibly-sourced seafood and chef-curated sauces, paired with the unique demographic of the Fresh Meadows community makes Pokéworks the destination for fresh, fast and reliable food.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Zhang co-owner Yate Lui is offering a buy one, get one free deal on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. There will also be exclusive giveaways and prizes for every customer, and the first 50 guests in line will enjoy a Pokéworks branded coconut.

At the end of the event, attendees will be selected from the raffle to win the grand prizes including a Nintendo Switch and $200 gift card.

Pokéworks is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information on Pokéworks of Fresh Meadows, call 347-475-0444 or visit www.pokeworks.com.