Man found with stab wounds outside of East Elmhurst homeless shelter dies of injuries: NYPD

Mystery surrounds the death of a man who was found stabbed outside of an East Elmhurst homeless shelter.

Police say that at 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 5, officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed outside of the Landing Family Shelter, located at 94-00 Ditmars Blvd. Upon their arrival, officers found a 38-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with puncture wounds to his torso.

EMS rushed the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.