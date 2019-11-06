Man found with stab wounds outside of East Elmhurst homeless shelter dies of injuries: NYPD

Photo via Google Maps

Mystery surrounds the death of a man who was found stabbed outside of an East Elmhurst homeless shelter.

Police say that at 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 5, officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed outside of the Landing Family Shelter, located at 94-00 Ditmars Blvd. Upon their arrival, officers found a 38-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with puncture wounds to his torso.

EMS rushed the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Cops charge man with murder in Queens Village homicide
Cops charge man with murder in Queens Village homicide
Fight between two homeless men in Ridgewood leads to one man’s death: NYPD
Fight between two homeless men in Ridgewood leads to one man’s death: NYPD


Skip to toolbar