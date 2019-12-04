Car crashes into Briarwood home, leaving driver injured: FDNY

A car reportedly crashed into a house in Briarwood, causing a water leak in the house.

According to the FDNY, emergency service personnel responded to a call regarding a trauma in the vicinity of Main Street and Hoover Avenue at 1:51 p.m. on Dec. 4. A report from the Citizen App indicated that the driver was injured but not trapped inside the car.

At this time, it is not clear what caused the crash. The crash reportedly caused the house to have a leak inside.

The FDNY is on scene determining what structural damage has been done to the house.