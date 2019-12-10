PHOTOS: Annual Holiday Festival & Tree Lighting Celebration draws big crowd in Astoria

Photos by Dean Moses

Dozens of Queens residents flocked to Astoria Park for the 7th Annual Holiday Festival & Tree Lighting Celebration on Dec. 8. The event, presented by the Central Astoria Local Development Coalition, offered an evening filled with music, face painting and other kids activities — including photos with Santa — before the tree lighting ceremony.

