Crooks push senior man to the ground and steal his wallet in Ridgewood: NYPD

Cops are looking for a duo who assaulted and robbed a senior man in Ridgewood early Friday morning.

According to police, at 5:38 a.m. on Dec. 13, an 82-year-old man was walking on George Street toward Wyckoff Avenue when he was approached by two unknown men. The duo proceeded to throw the senior man to the ground before searching his pockets, where they found the victim’s wallet, which contained $20 in cash.

The suspect then fled the scene. EMS responded to the location and took the victim to a local hospital for lacerations and bruising.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspects on Dec. 15:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.