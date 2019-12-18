Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center forced to close at least six weeks for emergency repairs

NYC Parks has announced that due to upcoming emergency ceiling work at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center, the Olympic-size swimming pool will be closed to the public for at least six weeks beginning Monday, Jan. 13.

This work at the largest recreation center ever built inside a New York City park will install extensive ceiling netting in the pool and ice rink areas, and will impact pool programming at the facility.

There are no current plans to close the ice rink to the public at this time.

“While we never wish to close our facilities, essential repairs must be made to ensure the safety of all who use the Aquatic Center,” NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver said. “We are committed to the needs of the Queens community and will work hard to expedite these repairs and get everyone back into the pool before winter’s end. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.”

While the pool is closed, all aquatics programming will be cancelled. Recreation members are encouraged to utilize nearby recreation centers during this closure including: Al Oerter Recreation Center at 131-40 Fowler Ave., Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center at 93-29 Queens Blvd., and Roy Wilkins Recreation Center at 177th St. and Baisley Blvd., or visit visit one of NYC Parks recreation centers citywide.

For more information about the indoor pool, please contact the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center at 718-271-7572 and for more information and updates about the ice rink call 212-736-4492.