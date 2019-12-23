FDNY working to rescue a possibly abandoned boat that is sinking in Whitestone waters

Emergency personnel are on scene in Whitestone working to retrieve a boat that is sinking near the Throgs Neck Bridge.

According to the FDNY, the call regarding the sinking vessel near 159th Street and Riverside Drive came in at 12:50 p.m. on Dec. 23. The boat is believed to have overturned while out at sea.

It is believed that the boat may have been abandoned or at least unoccupied, however the FDNY could not confirm this detail at this time.

Video of the rescue efforts is available on the Citizen App. The investigation is ongoing.