Flushing Town Hall presents its seventh season of the Global Mashups concert series

Over the next few months, Flushing Town Hall will host its popular Global Mashups series, which pairs musical traditions from around the world in a five-part season.

The seventh annual concert series continues to present “global music to a global community,” combining genres from bluegrass and Ghanaian brass to klezmer and music from the Philippines. Since its inception, the Global Mashup concerts have garnered community excitement in Queens where there are more languages spoken than anywhere else in the world.

This year, the Global Mashups lineup includes Klezmer meets Venezuela, Hungary meets Ghana, Colombia meets the Philippines, Bluegrass meets Mexico and Balkans meets tango. Each of the series’ events will involve a separate set of musical performances from two different regions. Afterward, the two groups will participate in a collaborative set, in which they combine talents to create a new sound.

“The spirit of these mashups is one of celebration and respect,” says Ellen Kodadek, Flushing Town Hall’s executive and artistic director. “We are celebrating and respecting our differences and appreciating each other’s unique, cultural traditions, while also coming together for a one-of-a-kind, shared experience. The arts move us all and bring people together!”

Prior to each show, attendees of all ages can participate in an engaging dance lesson. There will also be special food and drink for purchase. Check below for the full roster of performances happening every Saturday starting Feb. 29.

Global Mashup 1: Klezmer Meets Venezuela

This audience favorite returns on Feb. 29, featuring the musical stylings of klezmer clarinetist Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn along with the Venezuelan Afro-Soul of Betsayda Machado y Parranda El Clavo.

Global Mashup 2: Hungary Meets Ghana

On March 14, the Hungarian folk band Életfa is set to showcase high-energy traditional music and dance while Kotoko Brass plays “propulsive, infectious party music” inspired by traditional Ghanaian drum rhythms. Audiences are welcome to come to a 4 p.m. panel discussion “Birth of the women’s movement & Austro-Hungarian uprisings: How 1848 changed NYC.”

Global Mashup 3: Colombia Meets the Philippines

The third Global Mashup on April 4 features the Cumbia River Band, which draws influence from Colombian Cumbia and Riverside music. Joining them is Sining Kapuluan, who will present traditional gong music and dances from Mindanao, the southern island of the Philippines.

Global Mashup 4: Bluegrass Meets Mexico

On April 18, Astrograss will perform a combination of high-energy bluegrass, old-time Celtic music and dance as Jarana Beat treats listeners to a blend of Mexican folk and Afr0-Amerindian musical traditions.

Global Mashup 5: Balkans Meets Tango

For the finale on May 2, Slavic Soul Party will showcase fiery Balkan brass, “irresistible” beats, Roma (Gypsy) accordion and virtuoso jazz. They will be joined by The Aces of Rhythm who will perform hardcore Tango with an “unstoppable” rhythm.

Last year, Flushing Town Hall sold out the Global Mashup series following its burgeoning popularity.

“What a fun night,” said Jonathan Goldman, a participating artist in 2019. “It was a brilliant, musical adventure!”

Every show begins at 8 p.m., prefaced with a dance lesson at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for each event is $18 for general admission, $12 for members and students and free for teens under Flushing Town Hall’s Teen Access Program.

Located at 137-35 Northern Blvd. visitors can access Flushing Town Hall by car, bus, train and on foot. The area is accessible for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility.

Purchase tickets at flushingtownhall.org or by calling (718) 463-7700 ext. 222.