This week on the QNS Podcast: Melinda Katz becomes Queens’ DA, a boy is killed by a sanitation truck driver in Corona and an interview with Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas

This week on the show – we go to Melinda Katz’s inauguration, a 10-year boy was killed after being struck by the driver of a sanitation truck in Corona and we speak with Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas about her legislative wins from last year, her plans for 2020 and her bid for reelection.

