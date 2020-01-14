Cops seek crook who broke into a woman’s car and stole her purse in Rosedale

Police are searching for the man who broke into a woman’s car and stole her purse in Rosedale on Sunday.

Authorities say that a 42-year-old woman returned to her car in the vicinity of Hook Creek Boulevard and 136th Road around 6 p.m. on Jan. 12 and discovered that one of the windows was broken.

A police investigation determined that a man — described as 35 to 45 years old — was observed breaking the car window with an unknown object at around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 12. The suspect then snatched the woman’s purse — which contained cash and credit cards with an estimated value of $2,700 — from the vehicle.

The man, who was last seen wearing a blue coat and dark pants, fled the scene on foot to parts unknown.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.