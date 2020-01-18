Bronx man who touched girl with his genitalia on the 7 train pleads guilty to sexual abuse

A Queens judge sentenced the Bronx man who touched a 9-year-old girl with his penis while riding the 7 train to one and a half years in prison Friday, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Ronald Dudley, 41, of East 135th Street in the Bronx, boarded a southbound No. 7 train at 61st Street and Woodside Avenue at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2019. Dudley stood next to the girl on the train and exposed his genitals before placing his penis on her forearm, prosecutors said. Dudley exited the train when the girl — who was riding the train with her mother — yelled out for help and was apprehended the following day after video surveillance of the incident was circulated in the media.

“The defendant in this case exposed himself and touched the little girl with his genitals as she rode the train with her mother. The subway should be safe for all users, especially children. The defendant admitted his guilt and will be punished for his actions,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Dudley pleaded guilty in July to attempted sexual abuse in the first degree before Queens Supreme Court Justice David Kirschner. On Friday, Jan. 17, Justice Kirschner sentenced the Dudley to one and a half years in prison, followed by five years’ post-release supervision.